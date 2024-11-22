Germany based physiotherapy company Kanzlsperger donate medical supplies to WAFA

Kanzlsperger, a German-based physiotherapy company, in collaboration with its Ghanaian partner, Professor Jonathan Quartey, has made a significant medical donation to the West Africa Football Academy (WAFA).

The presentation took place on Friday morning at WAFA's training grounds in Sogakope.

Expressing gratitude on behalf of the team, WAFA's head coach, Saddick Abubakar, shared his appreciation for the donation.

Saddick Abubakar

"We are grateful to Professor Quartey for these items," he said. "The technical team and players are thankful because these are expensive items that will support our efforts as a team moving forward."

Jan Gosgens, Managing Director of WAFA, also commended Professor Quartey for his generosity.

Jan Gosgens

"We are very grateful for this donation," Gosgens remarked. "We already share a long-standing relationship with him. He was one of our physiotherapists during our Feyenoord days, and that bond still exists. We are delighted he continues to support us, and we look forward to achieving great things together in the future."

Speaking after the presentation, Professor Quartey highlighted his motivation for the donation.

Professor Jonathan Quartey

"There has been a long-standing relationship between myself and WAFA," he explained. "I worked with them for 11 years before they moved to Sogakope, and we’ve stayed connected in terms of human resource support.

"I am passionate about rehabilitation and player welfare, so I found it necessary to provide these items to aid the club's work in that area."

This is not the first time Professor Quartey has made such a gesture. Earlier this year, he donated to Accra Shooting Stars.

Professor Quartey previously worked with WAFAâ€”formerly Feyenoordâ€”at Gomoa Fetteh from 2003 to 2014 before the team's relocation to Sogakope.

WAFA currently competes in Zone 2 of the National Division Two League.