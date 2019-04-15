Germany defender Antonio Rudiger reveals best friend at Chelsea

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed that his best friend at Chelsea is Ghanaian youngster Calum Hudson-Odoi.

Rudiger disclosed he shares a lot jokes with the teenager and has many similarities with the England born winger.

'It's obvious you can know that me and him are very good,' Rudiger told Soccer AM. 'We have the same type of jokes so we're laughing a lot.

'I really like him, he's a really good guy because of course football everything nice, everything good but what matters to me is the human in there and he's a top guy.'

Rudiger has been a key player in Maurizzio Sarri's Chelsea this season, featuring 46 times already this campaign.

Meanwhile, Hudson-Odoi is gradually warming his way into the first team of the Blues after impressing in many substitute appearances.

He earned his first English call-up in the Euro 2020 qualifiers last month.