Germany legend Lothar Matthaus says 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be perfect

Former German captain Lothar Matthaus is looking forward to a 'perfect' World Cup in Qatar in less than six months.

There have been raised eyebrows in Qatar, the previous World Cup host. The majority of the suggestions have centred on the region's hot weather, which many have said would be unsuitable for football.

Matthaus, Germany's World Cup-winning captain in 1990, believes the weather will be ideal for football. Matthaus claims that the climate was even worse during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

"Yes. The time to play the World Cup is perfect. The 1986 World Cup was very hot. 1994 was also very hot when we played. But here in November and December, it will be perfect climate to play football. It is fantastic," Matthaus said.

On Tuesday, the 61-year-old was at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, one of the World Cup venues, to watch New Zealand take on Costa Rica in an intercontinental play-off for a World Cup spot.

Matthaus thought the stadium, pitch, and Advanced Cooling Tech, which regulates heat inside the stadium, were all perfect.

"I felt so comfortable inside the stadium. The place was air conditioned. It was perfect for the players. The pitch was perfect and everything is perfect for the World Cup.

"There is a lot of discussion always. Everybody finds something to criticise the host country. In the end, I'm sure we will have quick, high level games at the World Cup. We will have a party in Qatar," he added.

Matthaus also praised the facilities in Qatar, and highlighted the tournament's compact nature. He felt fans stand to benefit from not traveling all around the country during the World Cup.

"There are beautiful facilities (in Qatar). It is very good for the sepctators. In Maracana (Brazil), you are so far away (from the action when you are in the top tiers) but here, you are so close to the action.

"Also, the eight stadiums are so close to each other. In football, it is specially good for the fans. They dont have to fly so far to get from one stadium to another.

"Football can connect people and I think Qatar can do that."