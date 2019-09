Ghanaian midfielder Gershon Koffie has joined Israeli top flight side Hapoel Kfar Saba.

The 28-year old joins the Israeli side on a year deal but could extend for a further year at the end of the campaign.

The former Inter Allies player last played for Kuwaiti side Al Fahaheel before leaving Asia to return to Europe.

Koffie previously played for the likes of Vancouver Whitecaps and New England Revolution.

He also played for Swedish side Hammarby IF.