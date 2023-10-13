GES extends congratulations to re-elected GFA President Kurt Okraku

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has sent a warm congratulatory message to Kurt Okraku on his re-election as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Okraku, who ran unopposed, was unanimously endorsed by delegates at the GFA Elective Congress held in Tamale on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

He secured an impressive 117 out of the 120 votes cast, solidifying his position as the head of Ghana's football governing body.

In a letter signed by Michael Ntow Ayeh, Director of the PE and Sports division of the Ghana Education Service, the unit emphasised President Okraku's outstanding leadership qualities and assured him of their unwavering support and assistance in the growth and development of various aspects of the industry. The letter read:

"On behalf of the Ghana Education Service, I would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to you on your re-election as the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA). This remarkable achievement not only signifies the trust and confidence bestowed upon you by the football fraternity but also highlights your exceptional leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to the beautiful sport.

Under your illustrious tenure as GFA President, we have witnessed remarkable strides towards promoting the growth, development, and inclusivity of football in Ghana.

As you embark upon your second term, I wish, on behalf of the Ghana Schools and Colleges Sports Federation, to assure you of our continuous support and assistance in ensuring that the projects embarked upon for Schools' Sports (FIFA Football for Schools Project, CAF Under-15 Schools Football Championship, Distribution of Footballs in Basic Schools, and the Proposed Football Academy in our Schools) grow in leaps and bounds to make the Ghanaian child smile after identifying their potentials.

GES firmly believes that, under your astute leadership, GFA will continue to be a catalyst for positive change and progress in the world of football. We eagerly look forward to witnessing the continued growth of the sport, as well as the enhancement of educational opportunities and values that it offers to our youth.

We pledge our support to expand the 'Catch Them Young Concept' by giving equal opportunities to Girls Football as that of the Boys counterpart, identifying and grooming talents from the grassroots for future assignments and building a strong foundation in school children.

Once again, congratulations on your re-election as the President of GFA. We wish you the very best in your endeavours, and we stand ready to support you in the pursuit of your vision to make football a truly universal language of unity, passion, and fair play."

With the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, led by Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, set to steer the organization for the next four years, the support and collaboration between the GFA and the Ghana Education Service bode well for the development of football in the country.