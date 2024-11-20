Get well soon - Fatawu Issahaku receives warm wishes after successful surgery

Leicester City forward Fatawu Issahaku has received an outpouring of support from teammates, friends, and fans after undergoing successful surgery for his ACL injury.

Issahaku, 20, sustained the injury during Ghana's AFCON 2025 qualifier against Angola and is expected to be sidelined for at least six months.

Leicester City and Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi wrote: "Be back stronger chale!"

Kamal Sowah added: "Speedy recovery bro!"

Majeed Ashimeru chimed in: "Back Stronger!"

Joseph Paintsil sent his well-wishes: "Get well soon!"

Former Black Stars midfielder Mubarak Wakaso shared: "Allah is with you, get back soon!"

On Instagram, Issahaku expressed gratitude for the support: "All glory be to Almighty Allah. My surgery was successful, and I just want to tell you that I am okay. I want to thank everyone for your best wishes."

The young forward is determined to return stronger, assuring fans of improved fitness upon his recovery.