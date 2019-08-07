Getafe coach José Bordalás keen to reunite with former prodigy Mubarak Wakaso

Getafe coach José Bordalás is keen to reunite with Deportivo Alaves midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.

The 55-year-old worked with the Ghana international between 2009-2011 during his his time at Elche.

Reports say the Spaniard has told his employers to get Wakaso before the start of the new season.

Alaves have slapped 3 million Euros on the combative midfielder, who is angling for a reunion with José Bordalás.

José Bordalás is requesting for reinforcement ahead of their involvement in the Europa League this term and the 29-year-old Ghanaian is seen as the ideal man to turn things around.

The hardworking midfielder remains the available option for the La Liga side after their pursuit for Nigerian James Igbekeme ended following the high demands of Real Zaragoza.

Wakaso has been on the radar of several clubs in Spain and abroad following the departure of Abelarado Fernandez from Deportivo Alaves.

The Getafenses have already signed Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo and could add Wakaso to their ranks.

Mubarak Wakaso had an outstanding Nations Cup with the Black Stars despite their early exit from the tournament.

By Patrick Akoto