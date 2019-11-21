Getafe interested in signing Mubarak Wakaso in Janury 

Spanish La Liga side, Getafe are interested in acquring the services of Mubarak Wakaso in the Januray transfer window.

Wakaso has been a key player for Alaves this season making 11 appearances for the club.

According to reports, the 29-year old has been given a contract extension by Alaves which he has refused.

Getafe have been interested in Wakaso since the summer and are ready to cash on him in the next transfer winodw.

Meanwhile, Wakaso has just six months remaining on his current contract which allows him to talk to other clubs or go on free transfer when the contract expires.

Reports in Spain indicates that, Wakaso is interested in joinging Getafe in January as the opportunity in playing the Europa League excites him soo much.

He missed the Black Stars AFCON qualifiers due to injury and is expected to be back on the field very soon.