Getting a walkover in the preliminary stage Confederation Cup will benefit us financially - Asante Kotoko CEO

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako says his outfit will benefit financially if they are handed a walkover against their yet-to-be-named Cameroonian opponents in the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup following uncertainty surrounding the two-legged encounter.

Asante Kotok are expected to engage the winners of the Cameroonian FA Cup between Edding Sports and Lion Blesse in the preliminary stages of CAF Confederation Cup.

Edding Sports and Lion Blesse will play the final on November 25th, with the winner arriving three days later to play Asante Kotoko.

But Secretary General of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Benjamin Balo held a meeting with the Porcupine Warriors on Monday pleading with them to set a new date for the match as the timeline between their FA Cup final and the Confederation Cup game will be short.

However, the Kumasi-based side declined their request claiming that the decision the postpone the game the depends on the continent's football governing body, CAF.

"It will be a good step when it result in a walkover. When we get a walk over the Cameroonians, we'll gain financially. And the financial is very important to move us further and further," George Amoako told Kickgh.com.

"Last year, it cost Kotoko a deficit of over Gh¢650,000 in the two-legged Confederation Cup match against CARA Brazzaville. So it'll be good to circumvent such debt," he ended.