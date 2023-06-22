GFA 29th Ordinary Congress rescheduled to July 10

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the 29th Ordinary Session of its Congress has been rescheduled.

The congress, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, July 6, 2023, has been moved to Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The Executive Council of the GFA decided to change the date per Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, which authorizes the council to select the date and location of the congress.

"The 29th Ordinary Session of Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress has been rescheduled to Monday, July 10, 2023, at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

"The GFA Congress which was earlier scheduled for Thursday, July 6, 2023, will now be held on the new date and will begin at 9:00 in the forenoon," read a statement on the GFA website.

"The GFA Statutes provide that "Congress shall meet in an Ordinary Session once every football season, usually before the commencement of said season".

"In compliance with Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the formal Convocation of Congress shall be made in writing and circulated to the Members of GFA at least seven (7) days before the stipulated date of the meeting of Congress.

"This convocation shall contain the Agenda, the Activity Report, the Financial Statements and the Auditors’ Report, and any other relevant documents," the statement added.