GFA 29th Ordinary Congress: Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif to deliver keynote address

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced that Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Youth and Sports, will deliver the keynote presentation at the 29th ordinary session of Congress on Monday, July 10, 2023.

A statement from the GFA's official website said: " The Sports Minister is expected to speak to issues that bother the development of the game, the government’s continued support for football, and plans to collaborate with the GFA and other stakeholders to grow football in Ghana."

The Congress which is expected to pave the way for the next GFA election will be held at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

There is an expected presentation as well by the Ghana Premier League Limited Implementation Committee and the deliberation on the proposed nominations fees for the elections which has sparked conversations in the past few weeks.

Auditor presentation of the consolidated and revised balance sheet and profit and loss statement, approval of the previous financial period's financial statements, and approval of the work program and budget for the future among other things will also be discussed at the much-anticipated gathering.