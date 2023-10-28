GFA acknowledges Black Stars' disappointing losses and calls for improvement in upcoming matches

Communications director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum, has admitted the Black Stars' back-to-back defeats to Mexico and the USA must propel improvement in their upcoming assignments.

Ghana succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in their first international friendly game during the October international break and with hope to redeem themselves, they ended up in a more disappointing battle which saw them concede four goals in less than 40 minutes when they faced the United States of America.

Asante Twum who also acknowledged the atrocious showing from the team believes the defeats only mean Ghana must make amends for their shortfalls in the future.

“We played two games and it was a poor performance from the team. In the first game, we conceded two goals and we conceded four goals in the second game Ghanaians were chastising the team for that poor performance and because we conceded four goals in 38 minutes in the first half and we could not come back.

“I think it is a wake-up call to everybody associated with the team because I am not a happy person. We are all not happy but there are factors that have contributed to our current status.

“The coach said he has not been able to have a consistent team since we came back from the World Cup and with the analysis, you could see that it is true because we have injuries from the World Cup.

“The coach also said he has not had enough time to put the team together which is also a fact but the situation in Ghana is not different from what is in Senegal, or what is in Ivory Coast, Mozambique, or Zambia or in Comoros.