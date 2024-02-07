GFA addresses concerns over media access

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, has addressed concerns regarding the association's alleged lack of media friendliness.

Speaking at a press conference in Kumasi, Addo disputed the notion that the GFA has been unwelcoming to the media since its establishment.

Addo emphasized that the current administration, led by President Kurt Okraku, has fostered a harmonious relationship with the media.

He pointed out that the GFA has more media representatives serving on its Executive Council than ever before.

"This FA has been more media-friendly than ever. Myself, the President, and more media persons serve on the exco than ever, they are all media persons," Addo asserted.

He went on to explain that the GFA's efforts to work closely with the media are evident in its dealings with the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and Women's Premier League (WGPL).

According to Addo, the FA has engaged the media extensively in promoting these leagues and creating a cohesive partnership.

Responding to accusations that the GFA limits media access to the Black Stars team, Addo clarified that the association's actions are not intended to be exclusive. Instead, they aim to adhere to the regulations set by tournament organisers.

"Now to zero in on the Black Stars, when we go to tournaments, there are rules, take the World Cup for instance, there are rules and if it's broken, we pay dearly for it," Addo noted.

He continued, "This GFA is media friendly and our door is always open to engage the media. We have to organize it within the confines of the competition rules.

"Also and more importantly, the FA would have to create an environment conducive atmosphere for coaches and players to thrive at tournaments."