GFA advances 40-bed hotel project at Prampram under World Cup Legacy plan

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has made a decisive move in advancing its ambitious World Cup Legacy Project with the planned construction of a 40-bed accommodation facility at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

This landmark initiative marks a significant step in the GFA’s commitment to long-term infrastructure development, national team support, and the sustainable growth of Ghanaian football.

At a recent Executive Council meeting on Monday June 9, 2025, the GFA reviewed and evaluated proposals from consultants, signaling the transition into the next critical phase of this transformative project. The construction of the new facility will be financed with proceeds from Ghana’s participation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, a clear testament to the Association’s pledge to reinvest in the game by creating lasting assets that directly benefit the national teams and the broader football ecosystem.

The proposed facility will feature 40 fully equipped rooms, designed to offer residential, training, and retreat accommodation for Ghana’s national teams, spanning all levels from the U-17 sides to the senior men’s and women’s teams, the Black Stars and the Black Queens. Once completed, the accommodation block will become the dedicated residential hub for national teams during local training camps, assignments, and preparations.

This development is expected to significantly improve the operational efficiency and logistical planning of national team activities, reducing reliance on external lodging facilities and allowing for a more cohesive, cost-effective, and high-performance environment.

Beyond its primary function, the facility also holds commercial potential. By offering hospitality services to external teams, organizations, and events, the GFA envisions additional revenue generation opportunities that will contribute to the Centre’s financial sustainability and operational independence.

The Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence , already the heartbeat of Ghana’s technical football development, will be further elevated by this new addition, reinforcing its role as a premier hub for elite training, development, and team management.

President of the GFA, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, and the Association’s leadership remain steadfast in their mission to use the World Cup Legacy Project as a catalyst for long-term growth, improved professionalism, and infrastructural transformation.

The 40-bed facility stands as a bold and strategic response to the evolving demands of modern football, and a reflection of the GFA’s vision to create a more self-sufficient, well-resourced, and globally competitive football environment in Ghana.