GFA advised to follow Asamoah Gyan's U-16 project to revive colts football

Former Asante Kotoko striker Mark Adu Amofah has encouraged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reassess their methods regarding the country's dwindling colts football.

During the A. A Sports International Launch, the former Black Meteors forward lauded Asamoah Gyan for his contribution to the promotion of youth football through the Baby Jet U16 Football Tournament and advised the GFA to follow suit.

“He [Gyan] is a true legend and we are all looking up to him. He was my senior at Liberty.

"We should count ourselves lucky to have somebody like him [Gyan] around who is willing to get into grassroots and develop. I came from the Colts era. Now, there are no Colts games anymore.

"I appeal to the FA to bring back the Colts.

"We are suffering now because they destroyed the Colts’ football system some years back, and the repercussions are what we see now.”

Before joining Fauzan FC, Adu Amofah played for Young Brazilians, a Colts football team in Ghana.

In the early 2000s, the 35-year-old retired forward played for former Premier League clubs Liberty Professionals and Real Sportive.

Amofah retired in 2014 after playing for clubs in South Africa, Denmark, Israel, and Bahrain.