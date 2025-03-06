GFA and Decathlon Ghana renew partnership to strengthen football development

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Decathlon Ghana have renewed their partnership, reinforcing their commitment to the development of Ghanaian football.

The signing ceremony took place on March 5, 2025, at the Decathlon Superstore at the Accra Mall, with key stakeholders from both organizations present.

Decathlon Ghana’s CEO, Geoffrey Fadloul, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing collaboration, highlighting Decathlon’s dedication to supporting the growth of football in Ghana.

Representatives from Decathlon France, including Gonzalo Diez, Company Lead for the Middle East and Africa, also attended the event.

GFA President Kurt E.S. Okraku led the football governing body’s delegation, which included Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby, Head of Public Relations and Strategy Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe, and Black Stars Assistant Coach John Paintsil.

In his remarks, Okraku expressed deep appreciation for Decathlon’s continued support over the past four years. He emphasized the impact of the partnership, particularly on women’s football, and assured Decathlon of the GFA’s commitment to upholding integrity in their collaboration.

The renewed partnership is expected to further enhance football development in Ghana, providing essential resources and support to various levels of the game.