GFA and FIFA collaborate on Football for Schools project in Ghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), in partnership with FIFA, has set the dates of 10th to 12th August for the initiation of the FIFA Football for Schools initiative.

This exciting project will kick off at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Astro Turf in Tema New Town.

Working closely with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Education, the GFA aims to benefit students aged 4 to 14 years through this program.

A significant aspect of the project involves training selected Physical Education (PE) teachers from all regions across Ghana. FIFA Specialists will serve as Trainee Trainers, conducting training sessions on the 10th and 11th of August at the GFA Technical Centre in Prampram.

These trained teachers will then pass on their knowledge to other PE teachers within their respective regions. The FIFA Director for the Football for Schools project, President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, along with the Ministers for Sports and Education, will officially launch the project on Saturday, 12th August 2023, at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Astro pitch. The launch is scheduled from 9:30 am to 1 pm.

This undertaking underscores the GFA's commitment to fostering holistic football development and ensuring that its members receive substantial support from FIFA to enhance their capabilities. The Ghana Football Association's application for the FIFA Football for Schools Programme was approved, aligning with FIFA guidelines.

Fatimata Sidibe, Director of FIFA Football for Schools, conveyed, “After a thorough review of the documentation provided, the FIFA Football for Schools administration has decided to approve your application to start implementing the programme in Ghana.”

Furthermore, the FIFA Football for Schools administration will collaborate with the GFA to facilitate the launch of the Football for Schools mobile app in Ghana. The initiative also includes delivering relevant training and capacity-building support for users, specifically selected public schools in Ghana.

The joint efforts of the GFA and FIFA in rolling out the Football for Schools project exhibit their shared commitment to nurturing the growth of football in Ghana and creating opportunities for the country's young talents to flourish.