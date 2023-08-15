GFA and FIFA conclude Football for Schools project with colourful ceremony

A vibrant ceremony held at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Artificial Turf in Tema New Town marked the successful culmination of the joint initiative between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and FIFA – the Football for Schools project. The event, which took place from August 10th to August 12th, 2023, celebrated the collaborative effort to promote football within school environments.

The GFA partnered with the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service (GES), and the Ministry of Youth and Sports to train fifty Physical Education teachers from across the country. These teachers were selected to participate in the project, which aimed to benefit children aged 4 to 14 years.

The closing ceremony witnessed the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including GFA President Kurt E.S Okraku, Minister for Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), FIFA Director Fatimata Sidibe Sow, GFA General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Deputy Director of GES Stephen Kwaku Owusu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tema East Municipality Yohanes Amarh Ashitey, and Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Samuel Aboabire, among other notable figures.

The comprehensive training for the selected 50 Physical Education Teachers was conducted by three FIFA Specialists at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram. Additionally, 100 school children participated in practical sessions during the training period.

The trained teachers have been equipped with the skills and knowledge to further train other Physical Education Teachers in their respective districts and regions. This cascading approach is envisioned to spread the benefits of the initiative more widely across the educational landscape.

The Football for Schools project aligns with the GFA's commitment to advancing all facets of the sport and ensuring its members receive robust support from FIFA to enhance their capabilities.

Further collaboration is anticipated between FIFA's Football for Schools administration and the Ghana Football Association. This partnership aims to facilitate the introduction of the Football for Schools mobile app in Ghana and provide the necessary training and capacity-building support for users, particularly selected public schools in the country.