GFA and FIFA join forces to introduce FIFA Football for Schools in Ghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has partnered with FIFA to launch the FIFA Football for Schools project in Ghana.

This initiative, scheduled to commence from the 10th to the 12th of August, aims to promote football within schools and foster the overall development of the sport in the country.

As part of the program, selected Physical Education (PE) teachers from all regions in Ghana will undergo specialized training conducted by FIFA experts, who will serve as Trainee Trainers.

These trained teachers will then take on the responsibility of imparting their knowledge to other PE teachers in their respective regions, effectively cascading the program's benefits to a wider audience.

The collaboration between the GFA and FIFA underscores the GFA's commitment to advancing various aspects of football in Ghana.

The approval for the implementation of the FIFA Football for Schools program in Ghana was granted after a meticulous review of the comprehensive documentation provided by the GFA, which adhered to FIFA's guidelines.

Expressing her excitement, Fatimata Sidibe, the Director of FIFA Football for Schools, stated, "After a thorough review of the documentation provided, the FIFA Football for Schools administration has decided to approve your application to start implementing the program in Ghana."

The FIFA Football for Schools project is poised to make a significant impact on the promotion of football among schoolchildren in Ghana.

By equipping PE teachers with specialized training and empowering them to pass on their knowledge, the initiative aims to enhance the overall development of football at the grassroots level in the country