GFA and French Embassy renew commitment to Women’s Football development in Ghana

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the French Football Federation (FFF), through the French Embassy in Accra, have reaffirmed their ongoing partnership to promote the growth of women’s football in Ghana.

As part of this collaboration, a “Women in Sport” event was held at the DUNK Grassroots Community Centre in Jamestown, organised by the French Embassy, Alliance FranÃ§aise d’Accra, Dunk GrassRoots, and Besasaka. The initiative aims to inspire young girls with an interest in sports, providing encouragement and visibility for female athletes.

Former Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo represented the GFA and addressed students from selected schools. She urged the girls to remain committed to their dreams while balancing sports and academics.

“It’s great to see so many girls passionate about different sports. I encourage you to believe in yourselves and work hard. Education is equally important. Things are better now than in our time, and with the GFA’s support, women’s football is gaining more recognition,” she said.

Tagoe also highlighted the importance of humility and continuous learning in the journey to success.

The GFA and the French Embassy plan to extend the partnership with future exchanges and joint initiatives to benefit football communities in both nations.