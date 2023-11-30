GFA and MTN extend FA Cup sponsorship deal for three more years

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and MTN Ghana have agreed to extend their sponsorship deal for the FA Cup for an additional three years.

This partnership, which began in the 2010-11 season, has been renewed several times, most recently in 2020.

The MTN FA Cup is a highly anticipated annual competition that brings together 110 clubs from across Ghana, including 18 Premier League teams, 48 Division One League clubs, and 44 Division Two League clubs from the 10 Regional Football Associations.

The tournament begins with a preliminary round featuring Division One and Regional Division Two League clubs, followed by the main competition at the Round of 64 stage, where the winners join the 18 Premier League clubs.

The winner of the MTN FA Cup receives a grand trophy, cash prize, and other products from MTN, as well as qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup competition. This prestigious tournament showcases the best of Ghanaian football, providing an opportunity for local clubs to display their skills and compete against top-notch opponents from across the continent.

The extension of the sponsorship deal between the GFA and MTN underscores the companies' commitment to promoting football development in Ghana and fostering a love for the sport among fans nationwide.