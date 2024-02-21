GFA and Sports Ministry collaborate to resolve Black Queens bonus dispute

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sport have been working together to resolve the issue of outstanding bonuses owed to the Black Queens players, according to Executive Council member and Chairperson of the Black Queens Management Committee Dr Gifty Oware Mensah.

The players are owed bonuses from the 2024 AWCON qualifiers through to the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

This has been a source of controversy after news emerged that the players were refusing to play the first leg of their Olympic Games qualifiers against the Copper Queens of Zambia on Friday, February 23 unless their bonuses were paid.

Dr Mensah expressed her disappointment in the situation and emphasized that the GFA is working hard to ensure that the players receive their payments before the game on Friday.

She mentioned that the GFA President has been involved in meetings with the Sports Ministry to find a solution to the problem.

"We all feel bad about the situation and that is not what we want, but we at the GFA only facilitate the payment of the national teams," Mensah said in an interview with Onua Sports.

"We have held a series of meetings with the Sports Ministry with the GFA President in attendance all trying to make sure the ladies get their monies before the game on Friday."

Despite the ongoing discussions, Dr Mensah urged the media to shift their focus towards promoting the game instead of dwelling on the bonus issue. She believes that constant attention on the matter could negatively impact the team's performance.

"I would like to not talk about this bonus issue but rather focus on the game. The girls need to focus and continuous discussion of this issue can affect the team," She added.