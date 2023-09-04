GFA and Sports Ministry have no intention to sack Chris Hughton – Mark Addo

Ghana Football Association (GFA) Vice President, Mark Addo, has affirmed the organisation's unwavering faith in Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Addo firmly dismissed any rumors suggesting the possibility of dismissing the Irish-Ghanaian coach, who took up the role earlier this year.

Hughton has already overseen three games during his tenure, securing one victory and two draws. Addo, during an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, stated unequivocally, "Chris Hughton has our full support. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Sports Ministry have no intention to sack him." He went on to emphasise their commitment to providing Hughton with the essential resources needed to carry out his work effectively.

Amidst discussions surrounding the team's leadership, Hughton's current focus remains on Ghana's qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations, set to take place next year.

Black Stars are gearing up for their final qualifying match against the Central African Republic, scheduled for Thursday. Impressively, Ghana only need to secure a single point from this crucial game to book their place in the tournament, which will be hosted in Ivory Coast.