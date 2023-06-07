GFA announce change in venue and schedule for Women's FA Cup Semi-finals

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) have announced a change in date, venue, and time for the semi-final round of the 2022/23 Women's FA Cup.

The matches, originally scheduled to be played at the Bremang Astro Turf, will now take place on Saturday, June 10, at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in Abrankese.

The decision to change the venue and schedule was made due to unfavourable conditions at the Bremang Astro Turf.

The GFA prioritises the safety and well-being of the players, and after assessing the conditions, it was deemed necessary to relocate the matches to ensure a suitable playing environment.

The first match of the day will feature Police Ladies and Pearlpia Ladies FC, with kick-off set for 10:00 am. The second game will see Army Ladies take on Ampem Darkoa Ladies and is scheduled to start at 4:00 pm.

All clubs and stakeholders involved in the Women's FA Cup have been advised to take note of the changes and make the necessary arrangements accordingly.