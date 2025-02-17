GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA announces availability of GOIL fuel cards for Division One League clubs

Published on: 17 February 2025
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the GOIL fuel cards for the 48 Division One League clubs are now available for collection.

Each club will receive a fuel allocation of GHC 10,000, part of a GHC 480,000 total fuel package.

Representatives from the clubs are urged to contact the GFA Secretariat in Accra to collect their cards.

GOIL has been a valued partner of the GFA since November 2022, supporting the league with this initiative as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

