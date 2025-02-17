GFA announces availability of GOIL fuel cards for Division One League clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the GOIL fuel cards for the 48 Division One League clubs are now available for collection.

Each club will receive a fuel allocation of GHC 10,000, part of a GHC 480,000 total fuel package.

Representatives from the clubs are urged to contact the GFA Secretariat in Accra to collect their cards.

GOIL has been a valued partner of the GFA since November 2022, supporting the league with this initiative as part of its ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.