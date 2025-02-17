GFA announces availability of GOIL fuel cards for Women’s Premier League clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the GOIL fuel cards for the 20 clubs in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League are now available for collection.

The first package includes a total fuel allocation of GHC 100,000, with each club receiving GHC 5,000 worth of fuel.

Representatives from the clubs are to contact the GFA Secretariat in Accra to collect their cards.

GOIL, a valued partner of the GFA since November 2022, continues to support the league through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.