GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
EN
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Philippines
UK
Ghana's No. 1

GFA announces availability of GOIL fuel cards for Women’s Premier League clubs

Published on: 17 February 2025
GFA announces availability of GOIL fuel cards for Women’s Premier League clubs

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the GOIL fuel cards for the 20 clubs in the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League are now available for collection.

The first package includes a total fuel allocation of GHC 100,000, with each club receiving GHC 5,000 worth of fuel.

Representatives from the clubs are to contact the GFA Secretariat in Accra to collect their cards.

GOIL, a valued partner of the GFA since November 2022, continues to support the league through its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more