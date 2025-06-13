GFA announces availability of Tempo footballs for 2025/26 season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that Tempo footballs for the 2025/26 season are now ready for collection by clubs participating in the Ghana Premier League and the Access Bank Division One League.

This forms part of the GFA’s ongoing policy to supply free footballs to Premier League, Division One, and Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League clubs in a bid to ease the financial burden on teams across the country.

The new season’s footballs come equipped with advanced Fusion-Bonding Technology and a 16-panel construction. The IGNITE Pro Ball, selected for the campaign, has been designed to ensure high performance and durability under varying climate conditions.

Also featuring the Aerodynamics Control System, the footballs promise improved flight accuracy and enhanced control, making them suitable for both training and competitive play.

All eligible clubs have been advised to contact the GFA Secretariat in Accra to collect their footballs ahead of the new campaign.