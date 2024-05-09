GFA announces Lele as official meal partner

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) unveiled a significant partnership on Thursday, naming Lele as its Official Meal Partner.

In a vibrant ceremony, GFA President Kurt Okraku and Hussein Jaber, Group CEO of Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited, inaugurated a collaboration set to span an initial three-year period.

As part of the partnership, Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited will extend support to the GFA through both financial contributions and product provisions.

The agreement includes a range of Lele products such as rice, corned beef, baked beans, sunflower oil, instant noodles, milk, cornflakes, teabags, spaghetti, frozen meats, sardines, and soy sauce, among others.

Okraku expressed gratitude for the collaboration, emphasizing its significance in advancing the GFA's developmental agenda.

He underscored Lele's prominence in the Ghanaian market and highlighted the alignment of values between the two entities.

Committing to professionalism, integrity, and transparency, President Okraku assured Lele Tasty Foods Ghana Limited of the GFA's dedication to maximizing the partnership's value and mutual benefits.

In response, Hussein Jaber, the Group CEO of Lele, reiterated the company's belief in sports' power to unite communities and drive positive change.

He expressed gratitude to the GFA for the collaboration opportunity and outlined Lele's commitment to supporting football development in Ghana while empowering athletes and inspiring fans.

The partnership reflects Corporate Ghana's confidence in the GFA's leadership. With Lele's involvement, the GFA anticipates further support from corporate entities, enabling the Association to achieve its goals and vision.