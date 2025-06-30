GFA announces PUMA boots ready for collection ahead of 2025/26 season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that PUMA football boots for the upcoming 2025/26 season are ready for distribution to clubs in the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, and Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League.

As part of efforts to ease the financial burden on club owners, a total of 2,580 pairs of boots will be distributed. Premier League clubs will receive 540 pairs, while 1,440 pairs have been allocated to the 48 Access Bank Division One League clubs. An additional 600 pairs will go to the 20 Women’s Premier League clubs.

Premier League clubs are expected to collect their boots from the GFA Secretariat in Accra starting Tuesday, July 1. Division One League clubs will pick up their allocation on Thursday, July 3, and the Women’s Premier League clubs will receive theirs on Monday, July 7, 2025.

This initiative forms part of the GFA’s broader strategy to support clubs in the country’s top three tiers and improve player welfare ahead of the new football season.