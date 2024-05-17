GFA announces venue for 30th Ordinary Session of Congress

The 30th Ordinary Session of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Congress is scheduled to convene at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram in August.

This decision is in accordance with the authority vested in the Executive Council under Article 31(2) of the GFA Statutes 2019, which stipulates that the Executive Council is responsible for setting the date and venue for Congress meetings.

As per the statutes, Congress convenes in Ordinary Session once per football season, typically before the commencement of the season.

Per Article 31(3) of the GFA Statutes 2019, the formal Convocation of Congress will be communicated in writing to GFA Members at least ten (10) days prior to the scheduled date of the meeting.

This communication will include the Agenda, Activity Report, Financial Statements, Auditors' Report, and any other pertinent documents.

The Executive Council will determine the specific date for the upcoming congress during their forthcoming meeting, ensuring adherence to the statutory requirements governing the convocation of Congress.