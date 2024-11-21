GFA apologizes to Ghanaians after Black Stars 2025 AFCON qualifier failure

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has render an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for the Black Stars' failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

The comes following a meeting held on Wednesday by the Executive Council.

A statement by the country's football governing body says, "The Ghana Football Association (GFA) wishes to express its sincerest apologies to the good people of Ghana for the Black Stars' inability to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025.

"We understand the disappointment and frustration this failure has caused, and we share in the pain and sadness of our beloved fans. We acknowledge that the team's performance did not meet the high expectations of the nation, and for that, we are truly sorry.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal football fans for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout the qualifying campaign. Your passion and dedication are what drive us to strive for excellence."

Ghana failed to qualify for the AFCON for the first time in 21 years, finishing bottom of Group F, which included Niger, Sudan, and Angola.

The four-time AFCON champions, having participated in every tournament since 2006, were unsuccessful in their attempt this time.

The team has been dismal over the last five years, exiting at the group stage in the last two AFCON tournaments.The FA says Ghanaians deserve better and will apologise for the latest failure.

The Ghana FA also confirmed that they will hold a retreat to engage stakeholders following the dissppointing performances of the team on November 28.