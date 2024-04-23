GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA appoints Kassim Mingle as head coach of Ghana U-16 team

Published on: 23 April 2024
Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named Kassim Ocansey Mingle as the head coach of the newly formed national U-16 team, highlighting the country's commitment to structured player development.

Mingle, currently managing Premier League side Nations FC and previously with Bechem United, brings a wealth of experience in talent nurturing.

His appointment underscores Ghana's dedication to its Football Philosophy, focusing on holistic player growth.

Working alongside Mingle are Stephen Kyeremeh and Joe Baah, tasked with providing invaluable assistance and specialised coaching, respectively.

Mingle's leadership aims to imbue young talents with discipline, teamwork, and perseverance, nurturing them both on and off the field.

The formation of the U-16 team aligns with Ghana's vision of building a robust youth pipeline, emphasising not just technical skills but also character development.

Mingle's guidance is expected to shape the future of Ghanaian football, fostering a new generation of skilled and principled players.

With Mingle's experience and dedication, Ghana anticipates a bright future for its U-16 national team, setting the stage for continued success in football development.

