GFA appoints Nurudeen Amadu as head coach of new U-18 national team

In line with its developmental agenda, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has unveiled Nurudeen Amadu as the head coach of the newly established male U18 national team.

This initiative forms part of the GFA's strategy to nurture young talents for future national team representation.

Amadu, who currently leads Ghana Premier League leaders FC Samartex 1996, the current leaders of the 2023-24 Ghana Premier League, has been entrusted with this pivotal role by the GFA's Executive Council.

With a wealth of experience, Amadu previously served as an Assistant Coach for the Ghana U-17 team under Paa Kwesi Fabin in 2014.

He has also held coaching positions at prominent Ghanaian clubs, including Aduana Football Club and King Faisal Babies FC.

Assisting Amadu in this endeavour will be Hamza Mohammed Obeng, head coach of Vision FC, and James Nanor, a former national team goalkeeper.

Obeng, known for his dynamic approach, previously worked alongside Samuel Boadu during their successful tenure at Hearts of Oak in 2021.

Nanor, a revered figure in Ghanaian football, brings his vast experience, having won multiple league and cup titles during his illustrious career with Hearts of Oak.

These appointments align with the GFA's overarching developmental strategy, as outlined in the Ghana Football Philosophy (DNA).

Amadu, Obeng, and Nanor are tasked with nurturing and enhancing the skills of young players within the U18 team, preparing them for future progression within the national team setup.

The trio faces the challenge of instilling value and excellence in the U18 players, facilitating their seamless transition to higher-age category teams for further advancement and success.