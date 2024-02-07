GFA appoints Prof. Joseph Kwame Mintah as new Technical Director

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has appointed Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah as its new Technical Director, replacing Bernhard Lippert who stepped down after four years in the role.

Professor Mintah brings extensive experience and expertise in football development to the position, having previously served as the Head of Coaching Education at the FA's Technical Directorate.

During his tenure, he has demonstrated a strong commitment to nurturing talent across all levels of the sport, from grassroots to elite levels.

Under his leadership, the FA's coaching programs have undergone significant improvements, equipping coaches with the necessary knowledge and skills to develop players and drive tactical innovation.

Additionally, Professor Mintah has served as the psychologist for the Black Stars, giving him a deep understanding of the complexities of football at the highest level.

The GFA's decision to appoint Professor Mintah as Technical Director reflects its commitment to advancing the sport in Ghana and cultivating a robust football culture.