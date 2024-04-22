GFA appoints Yaw Preko as head coach of national U-15 boys team

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has named Yaw Preko as the head coach of the national U-15 boys team, effective immediately.

This move is part of the GFA's efforts to strengthen youth development structures and consistently nurture talented players for various age category teams.

Preko, a former Ghana international with an esteemed playing career at Belgium's Anderlecht and Accra Hearts of Oak, assumes the role of executing the GFA's strategy of creating a systematic career pathway for young prospects.

With prior coaching experience as Head Coach of the Ghana U20 team and roles at club level, including Medeama SC and Great Olympics, Preko brings a wealth of expertise to his new position.

He will be supported by Awudu Issaka, a former U-17 World Cup Winner, and Mubarak Gado.

Together, they aim to identify and develop top talent in line with Ghana's Football Philosophy (DNA) to strengthen the national youth teams.

These appointments signal a commitment to laying a solid foundation for youth player development, aligning with Ghana's holistic approach to football development.