GFA approves inaugural Democracy Cup match between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has approved the Parliament of Ghana to organize the inaugural Democracy match.

This highly anticipated event is scheduled for Friday, July 5, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Premier League giants Asante Kotoko SC and Accra Hearts of Oak SC have both confirmed their participation and will face off in this landmark match.

The Democracy Cup is being held to commemorate thirty years of parliamentary democracy in Ghana.

The GFA extends its congratulations to the Parliament of Ghana for their efforts in solidifying the country's democratic foundations and for their continued support of football development.