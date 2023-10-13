GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

GFA approves minute's silence to honour late First Lady Theresa Kufour

Published on: 13 October 2023
GFA approves minute's silence to honour late First Lady Theresa Kufour

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its condolences and paid tribute to the late First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Theresa Kufour.

The GFA has approved a minute's silence to honour her memory at all upcoming Premier League and Access Bank Division One League matches scheduled for this weekend.

Mrs. Theresa Kufour, the former First Lady of Ghana, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Peduase, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication.

In accordance with the GFA's directive, a minute's silence will be observed before kick-off at all betPawa Premier matchday 5 games and Access Bank Division League Matchweek 2 games. This gesture aims to show respect and commemorate the late First Lady's contributions to the nation.

As the football community and the nation mourn her passing, the GFA joins in offering its condolences to the family of the late First Lady and prays that her soul may rest in peace.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more