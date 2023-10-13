GFA approves minute's silence to honour late First Lady Theresa Kufour

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has extended its condolences and paid tribute to the late First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Theresa Kufour.

The GFA has approved a minute's silence to honour her memory at all upcoming Premier League and Access Bank Division One League matches scheduled for this weekend.

Mrs. Theresa Kufour, the former First Lady of Ghana, passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2023, in Peduase, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication.

In accordance with the GFA's directive, a minute's silence will be observed before kick-off at all betPawa Premier matchday 5 games and Access Bank Division League Matchweek 2 games. This gesture aims to show respect and commemorate the late First Lady's contributions to the nation.

As the football community and the nation mourn her passing, the GFA joins in offering its condolences to the family of the late First Lady and prays that her soul may rest in peace.