GFA assures of expeditious resolution of case involving Nations FC and Holy Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has assured of swift action to settle the case involving Nations FC and Basake Holy Stars.

The Matchday 33 game between the two Ghana Premier League clubs on Sunday at Ampian AAK II Sports Arena came to an abrupt end after Nations FC protested against a second contentious penalty which was awarded to the home side.

This led to chaos and violence, after which Nations FC walked off.

Having taken notice of concerns about poor officiating and insecurity cited by Nations FC, the Ghana FA has taken up the matter and is currently conducting an investigation.

“The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken note of reports of violent incidents that occurred during the Ghana Premier League match between Basake Holy Stars and Nations Football Club played over the last weekend.

“The Association has commenced a thorough investigation into the reported incidents,” the Ghana FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The association further assured all stakeholders, including clubs, players, match officials, supporters, and the general public, that it remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of the game and will deal with all issues arising from this matter expeditiously and decisively.

Meanwhile, all parties involved in the case have been urged to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigations.