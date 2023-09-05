GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
GFA Awards: Nominees revealed for Division One League categories

Published on: 05 September 2023
The nominees for the upcoming GFA Awards ceremony have been unveiled, particularly for the Division One League categories.

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Among the categories for which nominees have been announced are Goalkeeper of the Season, Discovery of the Season, Coach of the Season, and Best Player of the Season.

 

The unveiling of these nominees adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming awards ceremony, where the outstanding talents and contributions in the Division One League will be celebrated.

