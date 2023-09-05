GFA Awards: Nominees revealed for Division One League categories

The nominees for the upcoming GFA Awards ceremony have been unveiled, particularly for the Division One League categories.

The prestigious event is scheduled to take place at the UPSA auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Among the categories for which nominees have been announced are Goalkeeper of the Season, Discovery of the Season, Coach of the Season, and Best Player of the Season.

🗳️Nominees for the #GFAAwards2023 - Division One League categories ⤵️ Who takes home the awards for Best Player, Discovery of the Season, Best Coach, and Best Goalkeeper?🎖️ The awards ceremony will take place at the UPSA Auditorium in Accra on Saturday, September 9, 2023. pic.twitter.com/xEH5d4yqnc — 🇬🇭Access Bank Division One League (@DivisionOneGH) September 5, 2023

The unveiling of these nominees adds to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming awards ceremony, where the outstanding talents and contributions in the Division One League will be celebrated.