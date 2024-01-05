GFA bans Real Tamale United from Aliu Mahama stadium after assault on match officials

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Council has imposed an immediate ban on Real Tamale United FC from using the Aliu Mahama Stadium as their home venue.

This decision follows criminal assaults on match officials during a Premier League match against Medeama SC on January 3, 2024.

The match commissioner of the match was hit in the head by a missile that was thrown from the fans at half-time.

The ban is in accordance with GFA Premier League Regulations Article 14(2), allowing the closure of a league centre where safety can not be guaranteed.

The Competitions Department will determine the venue for the club's subsequent home matches.

The ban is pending the Disciplinary Committee's decision on the case.

The GFA condemns the unacceptable conduct of Victory Club Warriors' supporters and instructs the club to assist the police in arresting those involved.

Clubs are reminded to comply with safety and security regulations, and any harassment or attack will be dealt with severely.

The Ghana FA emphasizes zero tolerance for violence and incitement during the leagues.