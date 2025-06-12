GFA begins second batch of free License D Coaching Course in Upper East Region

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has commenced the second batch of its Free License D coaching course for colts coaches in the Upper East Region.

The training began on Sunday, June 9, at the Kurt Okraku Technical Centre in Winkogo, near Bolgatanga, and will run until June 16.

This marks the first regional training session for 2025 under the GFA’s three-year initiative aimed at training 900 grassroots coaches nationwide at no cost. Last year, 300 coaches across various regions benefitted from the program, with another 300 targeted for training this year and the remaining batch scheduled for 2026.

The License D course is designed to strengthen grassroots football by equipping youth coaches with essential technical knowledge and practical skills. The curriculum covers areas such as player development, coaching methods, fitness training, and player welfare.

Alhaji Salifu Seidu Zida, Chairman of the Upper East Regional Football Association, welcomed the development.

“The Upper East Region is proud to be the first to kick-start this year’s edition of the coaching course,” he said. “This reflects our commitment to developing the game from the grassroots and ensuring our young footballers are guided by trained and certified professionals.”

Participants expressed appreciation to the GFA for the opportunity, describing it as a critical step toward improving youth football standards in the region.

The coaching course forms part of the GFA’s broader strategy to build capacity and professionalism at the base of Ghana’s football pyramid.