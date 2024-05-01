GFA boosts Regional Football Associations with GHC300,000 for officiating fees

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has allocated GHC300,000 to support the payment of officiating fees in the ongoing league competitions across the country, benefiting all ten Regional Football Associations (RFAs).

This financial injection fulfils a pledge made by GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku during the 29th Ordinary Session of the GFA Congress held in Kumasi on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The disbursement, based on considerations such as the number of clubs and matches in each region, as well as the cost of refereeing, aims to ensure fairness and equity.

Notably, the Greater Accra football region received GHc50,000, with other regions receiving GHc30,000 each. The Upper West and Upper East football regions received GHc20,000 each.

The RFAs, alongside their District Football Associations (DFAs), oversee clubs participating in various leagues including Division Two, Division Three, Regional Women's Division One, and Colts U13, U15, and U17 leagues.

Recognizing the financial strain on clubs participating in the Regional Leagues, the GFA has also committed GHc200,000 towards the training of Catch Them Young Referees.

This investment aims to elevate the skills of young referees to enhance officiating standards in the Regional League competitions.

Furthermore, the GFA has supplied essential officiating equipment such as whistles, referee assistant flags, and red and yellow cards to support the Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy.

Additionally, referee uniforms will be distributed to the RFAs in the coming week to facilitate the training and development of young referees.