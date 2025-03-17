GFA boss Kurt E.S Okraku leads EXCO, RFA chairmen to pay courtesy call on Sports Minister Kofi Adams

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, led a high powered delegation comprising Executive Council members and Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen, to pay a courtesy call on the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Kofi Iddie Adams, on Monday March 17, 2025.

While congratulating Hon. Kofi Adams for his nomination and subsequent approval, the President introduced members of the Executive Council and the RFA chairmen to the sector Minister and encouraged support and collaboration.

The meeting aimed to foster collaboration between the Football Association and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation for the general good of the game in the country.

President Simeon-Okraku, supported by Vice-President, Mark Addo, took the opportunity to outline some of the key policies and developmental programs that the Football Association has implemented to improve football in the country.

He also highlighted the importance of partnership between the GFA and the Ministry in addressing concerns in the supreme interest of Ghanaian football.

"We are here this morning to congratulate you as a collective unit and also introduce members of the Executive Council and Regional FA chairmen," President Simeon-Okraku told the Sports Minister in his opening remarks

"Together with my colleagues, we are also here to assure you of our unflinching support and loyalty as we embark on this journey. We can achieve so much for our people if we work together as a team."

Vice-President Mark Addo highlighted the significance of Mr. Simeon- Okraku's election onto the CAF Executive Committee.

He emphasised that the achievement not only enhances Ghana's representation at the continental level but also opens up opportunities for greater collaboration and influence in shaping the future of Ghanaian and African football.

On his part, Sports Minister Kofi Adams welcomed the GFA delegation and emphasised the government's commitment to supporting football and sports development in the country.

He expressed readiness to work closely with the GFA to improve football infrastructure and promote youth involvement in sports. The meeting also touched on plans for future football projects and the government's role in providing the necessary resources and support.

Both President Okraku and Hon, Kofi Adams called for support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad, scheduled to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium, on Friday March 21 and Madagascar on March 24, 2025.

The visit is part of the GFA's efforts to build strong relationships with key stakeholders to promote the progress of Ghanaian football at all levels.

President Simeon-Okraku presented a copy of the GFA and CAF statute to the Minister at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Sports and Recreation.