GFA boss Kurt Okraku assures Black Queens of support ahead of Zambia clash

Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku and Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif visited the Black Queens in Accra, accompanied by Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie and Management Committee Chairperson Dr Gifty Oware Mensah.

The purpose of the visit was to show support for the team ahead of their upcoming game against Zambia in the third round of the Olympic qualifiers.

During the visit, President Okraku encouraged the players to stay committed to their mission, acknowledging that the upcoming match would be challenging.

He also emphasised the football fraternity's unwavering support for the team.

Minister Mustapha Ussif echoed the president's sentiments and assured the players that the ministry was dedicated to fulfilling its promises, including clearing any outstanding bonuses.

Team captain Portia Boakye expressed her gratitude to the president, minister, and delegation for their visit and confidence in the team.

She asserted that the Black Queens could emerge victorious in the first leg of the qualifiers, which takes place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 5:00 pm.