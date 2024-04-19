GFA boss Kurt Okraku attends inaugural meeting of Finance Committee

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku participated in the inaugural meeting of the Finance Committee of the Association, held on Friday, April 19, 2024, as part of his ongoing efforts to guide various Departments and Committees of the GFA.

The five-member committee, chaired by diligent GFA Vice-President, Mark Addo, convened for the first time since its reconstitution at the GFA Secretariat in Accra.

The Committee engaged in discussions regarding the overall financial landscape of the Association, aligning with its mandate to serve as a pivotal guide and support system to the Finance unit of the FA.

Among the key topics addressed during the meeting were assisting the FA in formulating its financial strategy, reviewing the annual audited financial statements, and aiding clubs in enhancing their financial reporting.

Additionally, the Committee pledged to ensure the successful completion of the annual statutory CAF/FIFA audit, while also providing support to manage identifiable key financial risks and bolster controls to safeguard the FA's financial assets.

Finance Committee Chairman Mark Addo shared insights on the meeting's agenda, stating, "We had our maiden meeting today to basically look at the key financial issues that need to be addressed by the Committee. We discussed the central audit report from FIFA and plans regarding future engagements with the Finance unit of the FA."

"We will review the audited financial statements submitted by clubs in compliance with club licensing requirements and offer appropriate recommendations to ensure the financial viability of the clubs," Addo continued.

"The Committee also talked about offering technical support to the FA from a standpoint of improving service delivery to its stakeholders and also to ensure there are adequate controls to manage risk."

Other members of the Committee in attendance included Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Shmuel Brew-Butler, Samuel Williams, and Alhaji Abu-Hassan, with Collins Dei serving as Secretary to the committee.