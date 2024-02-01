GFA boss Kurt Okraku awards medals and plaques to Regional Football Associations

In a ceremony held on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, President Kurt Okraku of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presented medals, plaques, and trophies to the ten Regional Football Associations (RFAs) for the winners of their COLTS Leagues.

The presentation was made in fulfilment of a promise made by the KGL Group to support COLTS football in the regions.

Each RFA received thirty gold medals and thirty silver medals, along with a plaque for the best player, top scorer, and a giant trophy for the winner of the KGL Foundation Regional COLTS League.

In his address, President Simeon-Okraku expressed his gratitude to the KGL Foundation for their support in promoting grassroots football. He emphasized the importance of COLTS football, stating that it is alive and well, being played in every district in the country.

The chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association, Samuel Aboabire, thanked the GFA and KGL Foundation for their support and announced that the 2023/2024 COLTS football season in the Greater Accra Region will commence this weekend. The dates for the other regions will be announced shortly.

Also present at the ceremony were Eastern Regional Football Association Chairman Linford Asamoah Boadu, Alhaji Yahaya Sadudu, Chairman of the Upper West Regional Football Association, and Simon Ehomah, Chairman of the Western Regional Football Association.

Other dignitaries included Alhaji Abu Hassan, Northern Regional Football Association, Alhajai Salifu Zida, Chairman, of Upper East Football Association, Robert Duncan, Chairman of the Central Regional Football Association, Dr. Charles Osei Anto, Brong Ahafo Regional Football Association Chairman, and Daniel Agbogah, Chairman of the Volta Regional Football Association.

The event marked a significant milestone in the development of football in Ghana, demonstrating the commitment of the GFA and KGL Foundation to promote and support grassroots football in the country.