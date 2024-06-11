GFA boss Kurt Okraku celebrates Black Stars after back-to-back victories in World Cup qualifiers

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has congratulated the Black Stars for their victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew netted a hat-trick as Ghana recovered from a slow start to defeat the Central African Republic 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday.

Last Thursday, the Crystal Palace man also netted the winner as Ghana defeated the Eagles of Mali in a cliffhanger game in Bamako.

President Okraku, who was with the team before the match, applauded the players at the end of the game on Monday night.

â€˜’On behalf of this country, I guess the sound from outside this premises tells all of us the enormity and the importance of this victory to Ghanaians. You guys have fought a good fight and gave it your all and you touched the hearts, and homes and souls of 30M+ Ghanaians today,’’ he said.

â€˜’We don’t have too much to say today but to say how grateful we are for the fight’’.

â€˜’I really thank you from the bottom of my heart for this victory. It is a very good one; let’s take the positives, all the positives that will come out of this game. I only came to say thank you, we appreciate you a lot.’’.