GFA boss Kurt Okraku commends Christian Atsu's dedicated service to Black Stars

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has paid tribute to the late Black Stars forward Christian Atsu, commending him for his dedicated service to the national team.

Speaking during a visit with Christian Atsu's family to Ghana President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, Okraku highlighted Atsu's accomplishments, including his selection as the team of the tournament and best player of the tournament at the 2015 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he scored the tournament's best goal.

"Christian Atsu served the Black Stars with all his heart," Okraku remarked. "He served all national teams as and when he was called upon, and until his demise, he was still a member of our team so long as the team selectors picked him."

Okraku also emphasised Atsu's philanthropic work, stating that "his deeds and works are all over the place and I think the world has spoken of all the good deeds Christian Atsu did for mankind."

In response, President Akufo-Addo expressed his condolences to the family and assured them that the government would provide assistance to ensure that Christian Atsu receives a proper burial.