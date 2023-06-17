GFA boss Kurt Okraku commends Ghanaian coaches after successful completion of UEFA Technical Dev't course

The Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has applauded Ghanaian coaches for their continuous interest in developing their skills and knowledge.

Twenty home-based coaches took part in the UEFA Assist Technical Development programme held in Accra last week.

The course was facilitated by UEFA Consultant Roger Meichtry, with the support of Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coach Education Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah.

‘’Coaching is a very dynamic enterprise, a lot of times you learn and sometimes rely on your instincts to get what you want and I know you all know this," said the president during his visit.

‘’When Otto Addo coached us against Nigeria, we were disappointed not to get the win in Kumasi but we found a way to encourage ourselves for the return leg.

‘’I am happy all of you agreed to be part of this session and giving your time to listen to all the instructors," he added.

The initiative is part of the President and the FA's efforts to ensure Ghanaian coaches get the right training,

‘’Like I have said on various platforms, exchanging knowledge and picking up knowledge is endless. And once you dedicate your time to sessions like this, you can only add on and improve," he continued.

‘’At the end, you will serve Ghana and your individual clubs and help towards the general improvement of the Ghanaian game. This program will continue as we have promised and I hope that all of us will take advantage as and when you are called upon because it will be a one year programme.

‘’Some of the programs will definitely clash with some of your programs but we will give you enough notice so you can participate.

‘’I hope all of us will make the list out of this, exchange ideas and those who are quiet, let’s try to talk. There is no right or wrong here. You exchange ideas and listen to people and at the end; you go home with something from these sessions."