GFA boss Kurt Okraku confident of retaining position ahead of 2023 elections

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku remains hopeful of retaining his seat ahead of the 2023 elections.

Mr Okraku was elected president of the Association four years ago following the collapse of the Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.

The FA boss believes he has done enough to convince delegates to retain him as president.

“Football will speak just like it did in 2019,” Okraku told Super Sport.

“What I know for a fact is that we have served football to the best of our ability. We were told in the classroom that there’s 24 hours in a day, but football has taught has that there’s more than 24 hours in a day.

“And we have worked more than 24 hours in a day.”

The date for the upcoming elections is yet to be announced but Nana Jantuah, a member of Berekum Chelsea is reportedly interested in the GFA job.

Former vice president of the Association, George Afriyie is also set to announce his candidature.